'Lesson learned,' Duterte spox says after attending mass gathering

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Thursday he has learned a lesson after a recent mass gathering that he attended drew public criticism for allegedly violating regulations to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Viral photos from the tourism event in Cebu showed that although a large crowd was wearing anti-virus masks, they were seated or standing close together, as they listened to a speech by Harry Roque and other officials.



"Lesson learned na po iyan. Kaya noong pumasok po tayo dito sa Palawan, ipagpaumanhin n'yo po, I really demanded that everyone should observe social distancing," he told reporters at a press conference.

(That is a lesson learned. That is why when we entered Palawan, I beg your pardon, I really demanded that everyone should observe social distancing.)

