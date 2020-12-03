Home  >  News

'Lesson learned,' Duterte spox says after attending mass gathering

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2020 05:07 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Thursday he has learned a lesson after a recent mass gathering that he attended drew public criticism for allegedly violating regulations to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Viral photos from the tourism event in Cebu showed that although a large crowd was wearing anti-virus masks, they were seated or standing close together, as they listened to a speech by Harry Roque and other officials. 
 
"Lesson learned na po iyan. Kaya noong pumasok po tayo dito sa Palawan, ipagpaumanhin n'yo po, I really demanded that everyone should observe social distancing," he told reporters at a press conference. 

(That is a lesson learned. That is why when we entered Palawan, I beg your pardon, I really demanded that everyone should observe social distancing.)
 
Read More:  Harry Roque   Roque quarantine violation   coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus worldometer   coronavirus deaths   coronavirus cases   coronavirus how many   coronavirus updates   COVID-19 updates   pandemic   COVID   COVID latest   coronavirus latest   Philippines coronavirus   Philippines news   IATF  