Lalaki nahulihan ng P400-k halaga ng droga, ilegal na armas

MAYNILA - Arestado ang isang lalaki matapos mahulihan ng P400,000 halaga ng ilegal na droga at ilegal na armas sa Lucena City, Quezon nitong Martes.

Nabili ng mga awtoridad kay alyas Tony, 52, ang isang pakete ng shabu na may halagang P500. Nang kapkapan, nakuha pa ang 13 pakete ng shabu na halos P400,000 ang halaga.

Nakuha rin sa kanya ang isang kalibre 22 na revolver na walang kaukulang dokumento.

Mahaharap ang suspek sa kasong pagbebenta ng illegal na droga at possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

--Ulat ni Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News