Ilang medical professional pinasususpinde dahil sa PhilHealth issue

Posted at Dec 03 2020 09:14 PM

Pinasususpinde ng Professional Regulation Commission ang isang doktor at ilang medical professionals kaugnay ng anomalya sa PhilHealth. Sinimulan na rin ang imbestigasyon sa iba pang mga doktor. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes,3 Disyembre 2020

