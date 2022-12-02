Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – An average of more than 470,000 vehicles are now plying Edsa every day, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday.

Still, traffic is moving more quickly now along Metro Manila's busiest highway, according to the traffic management body.

“Sa ngayon po yung latest count po ng ating mga vehicles ay nasa 470,000 na sa EDSA, which is beyond na po ng pre-pandemic level na 405,000,” MMDA Chairman Atty. Romando Artes said.

(As four latest count, we now have 470,000 vehicles daily on Edsa, which is beyond the pre-pamdemic 405,000.)

“Pero pas mabilis pa rin naman po yung daloy ng traffic dahil from 11 kilometers per hour, pre-pandemic, ngayon po ay nasa 16 kilometers per hour pa rin tayo,” he added.

(But traffic moves faster now--compared to the 11kph pre-pandemic, we are now moving at 16 kph.)

Artes told TeleRadyo that they are doing everything they can to ease traffic in the city, especially amid the holiday rush.

“Bukas naman po lahat ng ating Mabuhay Lanes, araw-araw po, sinusuyod po ng ating mga kasamahan din para i-clear, although marami pa rin pong medyo matigas ang ulo. Kaya po ako’y nananawagan sa ating mga kakababayn na, kung pwede po by 6 o’clock magkusa na po tayo na alisin po yung mga obstruction sa ating lansangan.”

He also said that they are working with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to make sure that Mabuhay Lanes are free from obstruction.

“Nakipag-uganayan tayo kay Secretary Benhur Abalos at amin mong napagkasunduan na soon, magkakaroon po ng joint operation and DILG at MMDA, at para sa gayon pagka po na-clear namin ang isang lugar, ito ay ihahabilin namin sa barangay captain, at siya na po yung magiging responsible sa pangangalaga ng kaayusan after po namin i-clear.”

“At kung hindi po maayos ay pwede pong makasuhan administratively,” he added.

(We are working with Secretary Benhur Abalos and we have agreed that soon enough, we will have a joint operation so roads cleared by the MMDA will be under the care of the barangay after. The barangay captain will be responsible for keeping it cleared of obstruction. If he cannot maintain that, he can face administrative charges.)

--TeleRadyo, 2 December 2022