Imee says proposed sovereign wealth fund 'risky' for PH

Posted at Dec 02 2022 11:40 PM

Philippine senators vow to give closer scrutiny to the creation of a sovereign wealth fund proposed by the President's relatives in Congress. The President's sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, believes it's a risky investment that should not be made at this time. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 2, 2022
