2 bagong petitsyon vs Bongbong Marcos isinampa sa Comelec

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2021 08:20 PM | Updated as of Dec 02 2021 10:46 PM

Patuloy ang pagdami ng mga kasong isinasampa laban sa kandidatura ni presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos. Nitong Huwebes, 2 bagong petisyon ang isinampa sa Comelec para ma-disqualify siya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 02 Disyembre 2021

