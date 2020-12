Vaccine czar tells gov't officials to set example in following COVID-19 rules

Watch also in iWantTFC

The country's COVID-19 vaccine czar on Wednesday urged public officials to "be the example" in following rules to arrest the spread of the disease that has caused 8 months of lockdown, left millions without work, and locally sickened about 432,000.

"We were discussing it to the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response). And then also, we have some sort of gentleman’s agreement between our members," said Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"And also we encourage the public officials to be the example of observing the minimum health standard," he said in a public briefing.

