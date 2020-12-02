Home  >  News

UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2020 10:19 PM

A landmark development in the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine made by US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is set for a rollout in the United Kingdom next week after the country became the first nation to approve the drug.

Meanwhile, the Philippines allows the emergency use of vaccines against the new coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 2, 2020
 
