Public urged: Plan shopping trips this holiday season

Shoppers traverse the Divisoria area in Manila on November 9, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The public is urged to stay home and limit their shopping trips this holiday season, a doctor said Wednesday.

When going outside, the following must be observed, according to Dr. Aileen Espina:

Always wear face masks and face shields properly

Observe physical distancing of 1 meter or more

Area should have enough air circulation

Interact with others up to 30 minutes only

She urged shoppers, particularly those seen at Divisoria, to plan their trip, ready their shopping list, and bring alcohol or sanitizers with them which should be used every time they make a cash payment.

"Dapat po nating tandaan, yes tuloy na tuloy ang Pasko pero andito pa rin po ang virus," she said.

(We must remember that Christmas will push through but the virus remains.)

"Wag po nating sayangin 'yung nakaraang 9 months na pagsasakripisyo natin dahil lang po sa isang pagkakamali."

(Let's not waste the past 9 months over a single mistake.)