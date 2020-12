Other countries tap military for COVID-19 inoculation, says vaccine czar

Watch also in iWantTFC

Other countries are tapping their military to help in the COVID-19 inoculation drive, an official leading the country's pandemic response said Wednesday, following criticism over President Rodrigo Duterte's choice of former generals to lead response to the health crisis.

The scale of vaccination against COVID-19 is "unprecedented" and requires a "whole of government approach," said Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

A military general is heading Canada's vaccination drive, while the UK is tapping the "full force of the military in order to utilize their resources, their capabilities... to deliver and transport iyong mga (the) vaccine in a quick time," said Galvez, a former general.

"The resources of the military can be utilized," he said in a public briefing.

The government will also seek the help of private hospitals and universities with medical courses, which can be used as vaccine centers, said Galvez, the country's vaccine czar.

"We will mobilize both the public and private sector utilities to have iyong tinatawag (the so-called) na maximized vaccination of all our people in a quick timeframe," he said.



