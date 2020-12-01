LPA to dampen parts of Luzon, Eastern Visayas

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A low pressure area and the tail-end of a frontal system will dampen Metro Manila, parts of Luzon and Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The brewing storm, last estimated 100 kilometers northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression and may dissolve when it hits land, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

It will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will bring light to moderate rains over Ilocos region while the rest of the country will experience isolated rains or localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau is not expecting any storms within 2 to 3 days, Rojas said.