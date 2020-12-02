Home  >  News

Deadline sa mandatory cashless toll sa mga expressway walang extension

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2020 07:25 PM

Hindi na magbibigay ng extension ang mga awtoridad sa pagpapatupad ng mandatory cashless transactions sa mga expressway. Ito ay kahit na maaari pa ring magpakabit ng radio frequency ID (RFID) sticker ang mga motorista kahit tapos na ang deadline. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 2 Disyembre 2020

