3 'gun-for-hire' patay sa engkuwentro sa Caloocan City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2020 08:32 PM

Patay ang tatlong hinihinalang gun-for-hire matapos makaengkuwentro ng Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group sa Caloocan City. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos, TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 2 Disyembre 2020. 

