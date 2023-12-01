2 storms may enter PH in December: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Most of the country will have generally fair weather this weekend, PAGASA weather forecaster Robert Badrina said Friday morning.

No weather disturbance is also expected in the same period and only the northeast monsoon and the easterlies will affect the country, he added.

Throughout Friday, the northeast monsoon or Amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains in Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Isabela, and Aurora. Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon may only experience isolated light rains.

Small boats are not allowed to sail in the seas of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte due to big waves from Amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be warm and humid with possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and/or evening.

By weekend, the Amihan is forecast to just affect Northern Luzon and continue to bring rains in parts of Cagayan Valley.

Humid conditions and isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms meanwhile will be experienced over the rest of the country this weekend.

December storms and rains

PAGASA earlier said up to two tropical cyclones may form inside or enter the Philippine area of responsibility this December. Past December storms made landfall over Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Batangas, Cavite, and Oriental Mindoro may also experience drought by the end of the year due to El Niño, based on actual rains received between July and November.

Below normal rains are also forecast over most of Luzon while the rest of the country will have near normal rainfall.

A strong El Niño that is currently gripping the tropical Pacific Ocean may intensify further in the coming months and last through the first half of 2024.