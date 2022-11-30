Home  >  News

Marcos leads PH commemoration of Bonifacio Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:23 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged his countrymen to emulate the values of Andres Bonifacio, the revolutionary hero who led the uprising against the country’s Spanish colonizers.

The president’s appeal, made during Wednesday’s commemoration of Bonifacio’s 159th birth anniversary. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022
 
