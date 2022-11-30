Home > News Marcos leads PH commemoration of Bonifacio Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged his countrymen to emulate the values of Andres Bonifacio, the revolutionary hero who led the uprising against the country’s Spanish colonizers. The president’s appeal, made during Wednesday’s commemoration of Bonifacio’s 159th birth anniversary. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bonifacio Day Bongbong Marcos Andres Bonifacio /overseas/12/01/22/islamic-state-group-announces-death-of-leader/life/12/01/22/abs-cbn-scriptwriters-bag-palanca-literature-award/entertainment/12/01/22/rank-1-for-1stone-in-billboard-hot-trending-songs-list/video/life/12/01/22/filipino-doctor-among-ramon-magsaysay-awardees/video/sports/12/01/22/ref-alleges-helping-pacquiao-beat-hussein-by-cheating