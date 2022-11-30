Home > News Rescued Filipino victim recounts ordeal working for cryptocurrency syndicate in Myanmar ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipinos lured by a syndicate running a cryptocurrency scam in Myanmar shared details of their harrowing ordeal. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight human trafficking Myanmar cryptocurrency /video/news/12/01/22/groups-call-for-higher-wages-in-bonifacio-day-protests/sports/12/01/22/uaap-la-salle-gets-help-from-ateneo-in-final-4-bid/video/news/12/01/22/marcos-leads-ph-commemoration-of-bonifacio-day/video/news/12/01/22/diokno-proposed-maharlika-investment-fund-in-the-works/overseas/12/01/22/hk-security-chief-warns-against-supporting-china-protests