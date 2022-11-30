Home  >  News

Rescued Filipino victim recounts ordeal working for cryptocurrency syndicate in Myanmar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:54 AM

Filipinos lured by a syndicate running a cryptocurrency scam in Myanmar shared details of their harrowing ordeal. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022
ANC   The World Tonight   human trafficking   Myanmar   cryptocurrency  