Christmas lights installations sa Rizal Park, agaw-pansin

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 07:26 AM

Para sa mga pamilya at magkakaibigang naghahanap ng mapapasyalan ngayong Christmas season, hindi ninyo na kailangan magpakalayo-layo pa.

Dito lang sa Rizal Park sa Maynila, nagmistula nang Christmas Wonderland ang loob ng parke at talagang mapapa-wow ka sa dami ng mga Christmas lights installation dito.

Nandyan ang nagniningning na 40-ft giant Christmas tree at nakahilerang mga anghel.

Nakasabit rin mga iba't ibang hugis ng capiz lights mula sa mga puno. Pati ang Aguinaldo House, tadtad din ng mga LED lights.

Nakakaaliw naman ang makukulay na dancing fountain na sumasabay sa saliw ng tugtog. 

Pwede ka ring pumosing at magpicture-picture sa nagliliwanag na sleigh ride ni Sta. Claus.

Agaw pansin din ang kanilang higanteng Belen o nativity scene.

Pero ang pinakapatok ngayon ay ang kanilang panibagong atraksyon na hango sa iconic lamppost ng Los Angeles, California.

Bukas ang mga pailaw sa mga bumibisita mula alas sais hanggang alas diyes ng gabi. At ang good news pa, libre lang ang entrance fee dito.

