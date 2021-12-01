x

Pinoy priest na tumutulong sa mga naulila ng drug war pinarangalan

Posted at Dec 01 2021 11:36 PM

Kilalanin si Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, ang paring nakatanggap ng Human Rights Tulip Award mula sa gobyerno ng The Netherlands dahil sa pagtulong niya sa mga naulila ng war on drugs sa Pilipinas. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 01 Disyembre 2021

