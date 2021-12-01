Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - State seismology bureau Phivolcs said on Wednesday that no new magma activity was observed on Mt. Pinatubo following the weak explosion on the volcano.

“Ito po ay kakaiba sa tinatawag na magmatic eruption tulad nung 1991 eruption ng Pinatubo na kung saan may bagong materyal na lumabas. Wala po tayong nakita sa kasalukuyan,” Phivolcs chief, Undersecretary Renato Solidum said.

Solidum said photo and satellite images confirmed that the weak explosion at Mt Pinatubo spewed a white plume of smoke without so much ash.

“Kaya ang ating tingin d'yan base sa mga record at visual observation ay galing po ito sa crater na mababaw lamang at ang sanhi ng pagsabog essentially yung usok o steam ay may pressure kaya nagkaroon ng paglabas ng usok,” he explained.

Phivolcs said the Pinatubo Volcano Network "recorded seismic and infrasound signals of a weak explosion at Mt. Pinatubo between 12:09 p.m. and 12:13 p.m."

Solidum said that based on geologic records, strong eruptions on Pinatubo happen centuries apart.

"Ang history sa Pinatubo, yung mga eruption mararami ang inilalabas. Talagang ang scenario na ganun pwedeng maulit muli, but not soon,” he said.

Phivolcs urged the public to avoid venturing into Pinatubo, which has become a trekking site years after its cataclysmic 1991 eruption.

“Ang steam driven explosion o phreatic explosion ay delikado sa mga taong pumupunta sa tuktok ng bulkan o sa loob ng bulkan mismo. Kung wala namang importanteng gagawin para pag-aralan yung nangyari sa bulkan tulad ng ginagawa ng Phivolcs ay marapat na wag na munang pumunta sa kasalukuyan kasi delikado baka maulit muli yung hydrothermal explosion,” he said.

- TeleRadyo 1 December 2021