Philippines to use at least 4 coronavirus vaccine brands

The Philippines will use at least 4 vaccine brands against the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Tuesday, some 8 months into varying degrees of lockdowns meant to curb the pandemic.

Quoting vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines will procure COVID-19 vaccines from UK's AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute, US-based Pfizer, and Sinovac from China.

