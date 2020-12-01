Home  >  News

DOT looking to subsidize COVID-19 tests for travelers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2020 10:47 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippine tourism department plans to help ease the cost of COVID-19 tests required for travelers as more local tourist destinations reopen.

The country's main gateway also increased its inbound passenger capacity as it prepares for the expected holiday influx of Filipinos returning from overseas. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Department of Tourism   tourism   COVID-19 tests   coronavirus  