DOT chief tells mayor: Take COVID-19 seriously, the world is watching Boracay

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Local officials and residents of holiday island Boracay must take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and prohibit drinking, following reports a party was held in the tourist spot.

Puyat said she is flying to Boracay on Wednesday and the recent Halloween party is one of her agenda when she meets with the mayor of Malay, Aklan, where the tourist spot is located.

"The number of people going to Boracay is not as many as before, pero ngayong Christmas dadami yan. I have to be assured by the mayor na seryosohin naman niya ito, na there is still COVID," she told ANC's Headstart.

(I have to be assured by the mayor that he will take this seriously, when there is still COVID.)

"When foreigners think of the Philippines, they think of Boracay because it is the crown jewel of the country. So kailangan, we really have to be careful with Boracay na mapanatili na 0 ang cases. The mayor should really step up," she said.

Just a month after Boracay reopened to tourists after shutting down due to the pandemic, a gathering was reportedly held on Oct. 31, where partygoers were reportedly not observing physical distancing and violated face mask protocols.

Puyat said drinking should not be allowed, as intoxicated people may violate distancing rules.

"We have to be quite strict with regard to Boracay because the world is watching Boracay and that is the gauge if the Philippines handle tourism," she said.