Tiktok Philippines denies cyber espionage allegations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:44 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2023 11:52 AM

The Philippine office of Tiktok denied allegations the video-sharing playform is engaged in cyber espionage. The Marcos Jr. administration is evaluating a proposal by tech analysts to ban Tiktok on government-issue devices. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023

ANC, The World Tonight, Tiktok espionage, China cyber espionage