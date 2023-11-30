x

Tiktok Philippines denies cyber espionage allegations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:44 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2023 11:52 AM

The Philippine office of Tiktok denied allegations the video-sharing playform is engaged in cyber espionage.

The Marcos Jr. administration is evaluating a proposal by tech analysts to ban Tiktok on government-issue devices. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023
