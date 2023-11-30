Home > News Smartmatic calls disqualification from Comelec procurement 'unfair' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Election technology provider Smartmatic believes it was unfairly disqualified from the procurement process of the Philippine election commission. The poll body defended its decision to ban Smartmatic from future Philippine polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Commission on Elections Comelec Smartmatic procurement