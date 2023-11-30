x

Smartmatic calls disqualification from Comelec procurement 'unfair'

Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:38 PM

Election technology provider Smartmatic believes it was unfairly disqualified from the procurement process of the Philippine election commission.

The poll body defended its decision to ban Smartmatic from future Philippine polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023
