Home  >  News

PH's lone elephant Mali dies; suffered from several diseases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:18 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine animal rights group opposes a plan by the Manila local government to acquire another elephant for its zoo.

That's after the zoo's 50-year-old elephant succumbed Tuesday to several diseases. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Mali   Manila Zoo   local government  