PH's lone elephant Mali dies; suffered from several diseases
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:18 AM
A Philippine animal rights group opposes a plan by the Manila local government to acquire another elephant for its zoo. That's after the zoo's 50-year-old elephant succumbed Tuesday to several diseases. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023