PH sends delegation to Iran to secure Filipino seafarers' freedom

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:32 PM | Updated as of Nov 30 2023 11:34 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent a top-level delegation to Iran to help secure the freedom of 17 Filipinos held by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The President earlier cancelled his scheduled Dubai trip to focus on resolving the hostage crisis.

- The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023