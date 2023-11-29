PETA urges Manila LGU to retire zoo animals after Mali's death

Watch more on iWantTFC

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urged Wednesday (November 29) the local government of Manila to "retire" all of the animals in Manila Zoo, following the death of the country's lone elephant, Mali.

Jana Sevilla, spokesperson of PETA-Asia, said the group is advocating for the retirement of wild animals still under the care of Manila Zoo.

"Mali is just a symbol. Pero isa lang [siya] sa sobrang daming hayop na nakakulong doon na ginagawa lang nating source of entertainment pero ano ba talaga 'yung natututunan natin pag nagpupunta tayo doon... walang deeper purpose or hindi natin talaga ma-justify," Sevilla said in TeleRadyo Serbisyo's Kasalo.

"Sana hindi lang si Mali 'yung i-campaign natin for retirement. Siguro lahat na ng hayop diyan sa Manila Zoo. Kung kaya pa natin sila bigyan ng mas magandang buhay pagkatapos ng ilang taong pagbibigay ng entertainment sa visitors ng Manila Zoo, sana bigyan naman natin sila ng pagkakataon hindi tulad ng nangyari kay Mali," she added.

Sevilla also said that they hope the local government of Manila do not opt to get another elephant just for it to be put in an enclosure.

"There are many zoos around the world who have closed their elephant enclosures kasi nga ang daming studies na nagsasabing ang mga elepante ay hindi mo talaga pwedeng ikulong... kasi highly sociable animals sila lalo na ang female elephants," she said.

Sevilla also said she believes the Manila Zoo only focused on Mali's physical health but "never really considered" her mental health.

"Sana i-consider ng Manila Zoo na mayroon ding mental health issues itong mga hayop na ikinukulong natin and it's about time na tingnan din natin 'yun... at sana this will pave the way for the retirement of the other animals in the zoo," she added.

(Thumbnail by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News)