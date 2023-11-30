x

NSC to ensure safety of participants in West PH Sea 'Christmas caravan'

Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:42 PM

A coalition of civic groups held a donation drive for its planned deliver of supplies to Filipino troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea.

But Philippine security officials voiced concerns over the safety of the so-called Christmas caravan. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023
