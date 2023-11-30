Harry Roque claims SMNI under threat of franchise revocation

Watch more on iWantTFC

Harry Roque, former presidential spokesperson of the Duterte administration, called on media practitioners on Thursday (November 30) to stand with SMNI which he claimed to be under threat of franchise revocation.

"Sana po kalimutan natin ang kulay... 'Pag kalayaan ang pinag-uusapan, dapat sama-sama ang lahat ng mamamahayag," Roque said, ahead of a House panel probe into the network's alleged misinformation about Speaker Martin Romualdez.

