Home > News Filipino Noralin Babadilla released by Hamas; undergoing medical evaluation ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The last Filipino held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza is released as part of an extended truce with Israel. The 60-year-old captive lost her husband during the Hamas attack on Israel last month. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza hostage truce