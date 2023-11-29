Home  >  News

Filipino Noralin Babadilla released by Hamas; undergoing medical evaluation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:04 AM

The last Filipino held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza is released as part of an extended truce with Israel.

The 60-year-old captive lost her husband during the Hamas attack on Israel last month. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023

