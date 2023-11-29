Ex-DICT chief welcomes Smartmatic disqualification

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) acting chief said Wednesday (November 29, 2023) their petition to disqualify Smartmatic in the Philippine elections was the "general basis" of Comelec's decision.

This, after Comelec chief George Garcia said the decision has nothing to do with a petition filed against Smartmatic over alleged irregularities in the 2022 national elections.

"We were the only one in the whole world that filed a petition to disqualify Smartmatic in the Philippine elections. And precisely, the decision of Comelec to disqualify was based on that petition. While they're saying now the evidences that we presented were not the basis, but at least our petition was the general basis," former DICT acting secretary Eliseo Rio said in an interview in ANC's Top Story.

Rio, however, said they will not stop there as they still believe that there were irregularities done in the 2022 elections.

"Our advocacy now will be to help Comelec come up with a Filipino technology that will be used in our national elections. Why do we have to depend on foreign technology... Smartmatic's exclusion is a bold move, considering their global reputation in secure election technology," said Rio.

He added that the disqualification is a "big thing towards that goal of having a purely Filipino election system in our national and local elections."