x

Home  >  News

'Dancing Santa' traffic enforcer brings cheer to Manila intersection

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 01:25 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Dancing Santa" Ramiro Hinojas brings cheer to commuters and motorists at a busy intersection by showcasing his elaborate dance moves as he guides traffic flow in Manila, known for its notoriously gridlocked roads.

Hinojas says he struts in his Santa Claus costume to stay fit and "ease people's boredom" as they wait for traffic to move. 
Read More:  Dancing Santa   traffic enforcer   Manila   traffic   commute  