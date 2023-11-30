Home > News 'Dancing Santa' traffic enforcer brings cheer to Manila intersection ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 01:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "Dancing Santa" Ramiro Hinojas brings cheer to commuters and motorists at a busy intersection by showcasing his elaborate dance moves as he guides traffic flow in Manila, known for its notoriously gridlocked roads. Hinojas says he struts in his Santa Claus costume to stay fit and "ease people's boredom" as they wait for traffic to move. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Dancing Santa traffic enforcer Manila traffic commute