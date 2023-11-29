Home  >  News

Comelec disqualifies Smartmatic from all procurements

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:16 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Smartmatic technology company is disqualified by the Philippine election commission from the country's future polls.

The commission said its decision stemmed from bribery allegations against its disgraced former chairman Andy Bautista. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Smartmatic   Comelec   Commission on Elections   Andy Bautista   bribery  