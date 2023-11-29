Home > News Comelec disqualifies Smartmatic from all procurements ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Smartmatic technology company is disqualified by the Philippine election commission from the country's future polls. The commission said its decision stemmed from bribery allegations against its disgraced former chairman Andy Bautista. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Smartmatic Comelec Commission on Elections Andy Bautista bribery