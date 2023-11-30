China rejects Philippine claim of fighter jet fly-by

Watch more on iWantTFC

China's defense ministry on Thursday (November 30) rejected a Philippine claim that Chinese fighter jets flew past joint patrols being conducted by the Philippines and Australia.

Spokesperson Wu Qian labelled the comments made by Manila as "sheer malicious hype".

Manila said on Sunday (November 26) that two Chinese fighter jets were seen "orbiting" a Philippine aircraft participating in patrols with Australia in the South China Sea but did not cause any untoward incident.

The Chinese aircraft continued on its flight route without further incident, said a spokesperson from the Philippine military's public affairs office. — Report from Reuters