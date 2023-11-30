Bong Go defends Bato: 'Pilipino ang dapat humusga'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go came to the defense of Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Thursday (November 30), amid moves from both chambers of Congress to urge the Philippine government to cooperate with investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

"Sinusuportahan po namin si Sen. Bato bilang kapartido at kasamahan sa Senado," Go said, adding that dela Rosa merely carried out his duties as then-Philippine National Police chief during former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war.