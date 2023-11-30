Home > News Bong Go defends Bato: 'Pilipino ang dapat humusga' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 06:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go came to the defense of Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Thursday (November 30), amid moves from both chambers of Congress to urge the Philippine government to cooperate with investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Duterte administration's war on drugs. "Sinusuportahan po namin si Sen. Bato bilang kapartido at kasamahan sa Senado," Go said, adding that dela Rosa merely carried out his duties as then-Philippine National Police chief during former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Bong Go, Ronald dela Rosa, Rodrigo Duterte, war on drugs, ANC promo Read More: Bong Go Ronald dela Rosa Rodrigo Duterte war on drugs