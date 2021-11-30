Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The two Pharmally officials transferred to the Pasay City Jail will be moved to the general population once they completed the mandatory quarantine period in an isolation facility, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said on Tuesday.

“Pagkalipas ng 10 to 14 days mandatory quarantine period ililipat na sila sa general population. Doon naman sa visitation sa lahat ng 474 jails ng BJMP sa buong Pilipinas, wala pa tayong contact visitation,” said BJMP spokesman, Jail Chief Inspector Xavier Solda.

(After the 10 to 14 day mandatory quarantine period, they will be transferred to the general population. As for the visitation, all 474 jails of BJMP in the country have no contact visitation yet.)



Solda said he spoke with the Pasay City jail warden early Tuesday morning to inquire about the condition Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong, a day after they were transferred to the city jail.

“Sa kasalukuyan, mabuti naman po ang kalagayan nila, malayong-malayo doon sa nakasanayan nila na tulugan kasi napakalit lang ng espasyo doon. Bagamat ganun ang sitwasyon doon, nakakapag-adjust naman daw po sila,” said Solda.

(Presently they are in good condition but far from what they were used to because the space is really small there. Although the situation is like that, there were able to adjust.)

Last week, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered Dargani and Ong transferred to Pasay City Jail for their failure to submit the company's financial documents.

The two are sharing an isolation facility with another person, said Solda. The cell has no television nor radio, but they can borrow books from the city jail’s mini library, he said.

“Bago ka makarating sa mismong kinalalagyan nila dadaan ka muna sa limang gate ng BJMP bago makarating sa mismong gate ng selda,” he said.

(Before you could even go to the gate oftheir cell, you would have to pass through 5 gates of the BJMP.)

Solda said persons deprived of liberty are not allowed to have cellphones inside the cells. They would have to use the "e-dalaw" system for virtual visitation schedule.

The Senate panel is investigating Pharmally after records showed that the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management awarded billions of pesos worth of government contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

- TeleRadyo 30 November 2021