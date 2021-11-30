Home  >  News

PH urged to sequence all positive samples of returning Filipinos, foreigners amid Omicron threat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2021 10:45 PM

New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines fall to their lowest level for the year.

But despite the improving situation, the Philippines is urged to ramp up efforts to detect new variants like Omicron. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2021
