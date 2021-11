Watch more on iWantTFC

The city of Paranaque has vaccinated nearly 10,000 people at the start of a three-day national vaccination push, Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Tuesday.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Olivarez said the city government is all set to continue vaccinations on Day 2 of the nationwide vaccination push.

"We allow walk-ins but we do encourage registrations para hindi ka na maghintay...we will prioritize those who have schedules," he said.

The city currently has 46 active COVID-19 cases.

Olivarez said he favors mandatory vaccination vs COVID-19 but only if there is free-flowing supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Philippines is targeting at least 9 million vaccinations against COVID-19 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

TeleRadyo, Nov. 30, 2021