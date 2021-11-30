Civil engineering board exams topnotcher says no plans to work abroad

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Tawi-Tawi native who topped this year's civil engineering licensure examinations said Tuesday he has no plans of working abroad as he hopes to share his knowledge and skills to his community.

“I have no plans to work abroad. Gusto kong magkaroon ng construction firm and in the future makapag-contribute sa community,” Rajiv Nooh Amil, who got a rating of 93.25 percent, told ANC's Rundown.

(I want to own a construction firm and in the future contribute to the community.)

The Ateneo de Davao University graduate recounted how he was just happy to see his name on the list of board passers when the results came out.

“Nung nilabas yung results, I wasn’t expecting to be on the top 10 kasi nahirapan ako sa first subject. Although, yung dalawang subjects naman, confident ako na nakuha ko lahat,” Amil said.

(When the results came out, I wasn’t expecting to be on the top 10 because I had a hard time with the first subject. Although I was confident that I got everything in the two other subjects.)

He said he only looked at the list of passers and did not bother to check the list of topnotchers.

“Nung nalaman ko na engineer na ako officially, nasa list of passers na name ko, then I felt relieved. After a few minutes, I checked the list of topnotchers and laking gulat ko talaga na pumasok ako, at rank 1 pa talaga. Napasigaw po ako doon,” he said.

(When I learned that I am officially an engineer, that my name is on the list of passers, I felt relieved. After a few minutes, I checked the list of topnotchers and I was surprised to see that I made it to the list, and at rank 1. I screamed.)

He said the exams were postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kada postpone ng exam namin, nawawala talaga momentum ko and yung focus because I know I have to review for the next six months and then uncertain pa talaga kung matutuloy yung board exam,” he said.



(I lose my momentum and focus every time the board exam is postponed because I have to review for the next six months and it is uncertain whether it would still push through or not.)

He shared that his teachers in high school advised him to take up the course. But he was also inspired by his father, who is also a civil engineer.