MANILA – Around 2.4 million Filipinos got vaccinated on the first day of the national vaccine drive against COVID-19, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Tuesday.

“Doon sa ating VORS or vaccination operation reporting system, kaninang alas singko, umaabot sa 2.4 million,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said.

He stressed, however, that these are not yet official figures. Official data may be out at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

The government was eyeing the vaccination of 3 million individuals daily during the 3-day vaccination drive.

Año said government is satisfied so far with the turnout at the nationwide vaccine drive.

“We are satisfied doon sa performance natin kahapon because nakita natin ang daming dumagsa, marami talagang nagpabakuna. May mga lugar talaga na na-ooverwhelm, but in general naman, maganda talaga ang turnout," he said.

“At umikot tayo, tiningnan natin yung mga vaccination sites, specifically I went sa area ng Calabarzon, at maganda talaga yung resulta at nakita naman natin walang anumang nangyaring tinatawag nating spreader event.”

“Na-kontrol ng ating (local government units) at kapulisan at iba pang ahensya yung mga lugar na kung saan tayo nabakuna,” he noted.

To fully vaccinate at least 54 million by yearend, another revised target from the initial 77 million individuals, authorities said there would be another 3-day vaccination set from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

It is unclear how many they aim to vaccinate on the second round.

--TeleRadyo, 30 November 2021