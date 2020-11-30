Home  >  News

Sotto reveals move to allow Comelec to waive testing of automated poll equipment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2020 11:57 PM

The Philippines' Senate President confirms a provision that could affect the poll body's handling of the 2022 elections has been unexpectedly inserted in next year's proposed spending plan.

Meanwhile, another senator is pushing for the abolition of a state-run trading firm due to its supposed inefficiency. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2020
