Home  >  News

TV Patrol

'Mga taga-gobyerno, sana maging halimbawa sa health protocols'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2020 06:50 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Muling pinaalalahanan ng isang health expert ang publiko sa kahalagahan ng health protocols. Para sa eksperto, pinakamabisang pag-iwas pa rin sa COVID-19 ang physical distancing. Pinaalalahanan naman ang mga taga-gobyerno na sana ay maging halimbawa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jasmin Romero. TV Patrol, Lunes, 30 Nobyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Covid-19   Paulyn Ubial   health protocols   coronavirus disease   Covid-19 pandemic   Covid-19   Harry Roque   TV Patrol   Jasmin Romero  