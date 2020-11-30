Lorenzana sees basis to red-bait after death of lawmaker's daughter
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 30 2020 11:47 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, AFP, Department of National Defense, Delfin Lorenzana, Bayan Muna, Eufemia Cullamat, Jevilyn Cullamat, NPA, red tagging
- /video/news/11/30/20/sotto-reveals-move-to-allow-comelec-to-waive-testing-of-automated-poll-equipment
- /sports/11/30/20/fiba-young-gilas-stars-all-in-contention-for-spots-in-february-roster
- /video/life/11/30/20/should-filipinos-to-cancel-christmas-family-reunions-amid-pandemic
- /news/11/30/20/misis-nagtago-sa-kisame-ng-motel-matapos-mahuli-kasama-ang-kalaguyo
- /video/news/11/30/20/astrazeneca-deal-gives-ph-experts-access-to-covid-19-vaccine-trial-data