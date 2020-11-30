Home  >  News

Lorenzana sees basis to red-bait after death of lawmaker's daughter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2020 11:47 PM

The country's defense chief saw further basis to red-bait progressive lawmakers after a daughter of one of their own was killed in a military encounter with communist rebels. 

But lawmakers at the receiving ends of these claims are frustrated at how the government is supposedly now justifying red-baiting without legal process. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AFP   Department of National Defense   Delfin Lorenzana   Bayan Muna   Eufemia Cullamat   Jevilyn Cullamat   NPA   red tagging  