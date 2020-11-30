DPWH made budget reallocations, not lawmakers: Yap

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A party-list lawmaker said Monday it was the Department of Public Works and Highways that reallocated funds for certain districts after a senator noted increases in the budgets for Speaker Lord Allan Velasco's allies.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said last week there were noticeable increases in the budgets of lawmakers allied with Velasco, while allocations in districts represented by those close to former speaker Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano were slashed.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, a former deputy speaker known to be close to Cayetano, also claimed a total of P386 million was removed from his district's budget.

ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Yap, who chairs the appropriations committee, said the DPWH may have moved the budget for Camarines Sur to projects that are expected to be finished by 2022.

"I think nilipat ng DPWH 'yun sa mas priority, dun sa matatapos by the end of 2022. So ang bottomline po ay ang nag-realign po is ang DPWH, and we just adopted the amendments given to us by the department," he told ANC's Headstart.

(I think DPWH moved it to priority projects, those that will be finished by the end of 2022. The bottomline is it was DPWH that realigned and we just adopted the amendments given to us by the department.)

Yap noted that he was not allied with either Cayetano nor Velasco, yet Benguet province, of which he was installed as caretaker, received a budget increase for some road cuts and road slips which were eroded due to a landslide.

"I think it is very proper na ayusin naman ng DPWH dahil wala pong madaanan sa amin sa Benguet," he said.

(I think it is very proper for DPWH to fix that because there are no roads for us to use in Benguet.)

As the houses of Congress gear up for a bicameral conference committee to iron out differences in their versions of the 2021 budget, Yap said the General Appropriations Bill remains free of pork barrel.

"I can assure na free ito (that this is free) of pork barrel…All I can see is a project that will benefit the Filipino people," he said.