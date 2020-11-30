Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Coron, Siargao Island muling magbubukas simula Disyembre 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2020 06:57 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Bubuksan sa turista ang Coron, Palawan at Siargao Island sa Surigao del Norte simula Disyembre 1. Bahagi pa rin ito ng pagbuhay sa tourism industry sa bansa na isa sa mga pinakanasapul ng pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 30 Nobyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Department of Tourism   turismo   domestic tourism   Coron   Palawan   Siargao   Siargao Island   beaches   Philippine beaches   Covid-19 pandemic   TV Patrol   Jeff Canoy  