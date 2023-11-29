Relatives of Pinoy freed by Hamas react to news of release

Watch more on iWantTFC

Relatives of Noralin Babadilla in Batangas couldn't help being emotional after getting confirmation that she has been released from captivity during the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Babadilla, a Filipino national, was taken hostage by the Hamas militant group in October.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday (November 29) that she has been freed and is back in Israel, becoming the second Filipino released by Hamas. — With reports from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News