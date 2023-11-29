Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Peace negotiator Miriam Coronel-Ferrer on Wednesday said she was more optimistic about a possible resumption of peace talks between the government and the communist rebels, citing positive signals from both parties.

Speaking on ANC, Coronel-Ferrer said she was "more hopeful" with peace talks with communist rebels under the Marcos administration due to several reasons.

She cited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s management style which allows his alter egos to do their job with less interference.

Marcos "is not as volatile in terms of disposition as the previous president, not as sort of like resorting to violence, verbally, as well as in actual terms as the previous president," the peace negotiator said.

Malacañang on Tuesday said the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) agreed to resume peace negotiations to end one of the longest-running insurgencies in the world.

The two parties have met informally since 2022 in the Netherlands and Norway for discussions facilitated by the Norwegian government. They reached a consensus on Nov. 23, 2023, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Both sides "acknowledge the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation."

PARADIGM SHIFT

Coronel-Ferrer said the NDFP communique mentioned a "transformation" of the New People's Army, the group's military wing.

"That's very important because now it does look like they are already imagining a possible transformation. Of course, it doesn't mean that they have that framework in mind before, but to put it in that statement to agree on a process of transformation although it was not spelled out — transformation into what, right?" she said.

"Then there's probably that kind of moving towards something that is really more permanent and not just a process where [they] use peace negotiations to support the armed struggle."

Coronel-Ferrer — the Philippines' main negotiator in the peace talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front — noted that any political negotiations would not prosper when there is a lack of paradigm shift within the government and the CPP-NPA.

The ongoing armed struggle, launched in 1969, grew out of the global communist movement, finding fertile soil in the Philippines' stark rich-poor divide.

At its peak in the 1980s, the group boasted about 26,000 fighters, a number the military says has now dwindled to a few thousand.

Since 1986, successive Philippine administrations have held peace talks with the communists through their Netherlands-based political arm, the NDF.

The 2016 election of former president Rodrigo Duterte -- a self-declared socialist -- brought a burst of optimism for peace talks.

But the talks later devolved into threats and recrimination, with Duterte officially cutting them off in 2017, declaring the group a terrorist organization and accusing them of killing police and soldiers while negotiations were underway.

In recent years, the government has claimed that hundreds of communist rebels have surrendered in exchange for financial assistance and livelihood opportunities.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued proclamations granting amnesty to former rebels.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse