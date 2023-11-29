Watch more on iWantTFC

A progressive lawmaker on Wednesday said there is no pressure from Speaker Martin Romualdez for congressmen to tackle a resolution urging the Philippine government to rejoin the International Criminal Court.

"Sa akin, wala naman akong…. naramdaman na pagbabaston. Siguro nakita na lang ni Speaker na panahon na pagbigyan naman natin ang hustisya doon sa mga biktima," ACT Teachers' party-list Rep. France Castro said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said the government is studying the option to “return under the fold of the ICC." The Philippines pulled out of the ICC in 2019, some three years before the drug war inquiry was resumed.

"Natutuwa kami na iba na ang ihip ng hangin na pwedeng pag-aralan 'yung pagpunta ng ICC at 'yung pagbabalik sa Rome Statute," Castro said.

She added that there is a good chance the resolution will be passed by the majority.

"Tingin natin dito, nakita na rin ng leadership na it’s about time na tingnan natin 'yung kapakanan ng mga na-violate ang kanilang human rights," she said.

Asked if Vice-President Sara Duterte was invited to the hearings, she said: "Kung gusto niyang magpahayag ng kanyang opinion tungkol dito ay malaya siyang makakapag-pahayag. Sa ngayon, wala siyang imbitasyon."