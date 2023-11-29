Home > News House panels adopt resolutions urging cooperation with ICC probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2023 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine congressmen are set to debate proposals for the government to cooperate with an international probe of the Duterte drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives ICC International Criminal Court Rodrigo Duterte war on drugs