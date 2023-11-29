Home  >  News

House panels adopt resolutions urging cooperation with ICC probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2023 11:33 PM

Philippine congressmen are set to debate proposals for the government to cooperate with an international probe of the Duterte drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023
 
