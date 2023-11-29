He said, she said: Hontiveros responds to Bato's outburst

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa did not mince words in expressing his dismay over a resolution filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, whom he described as a "close" friend, saying he no longer wants to feign pleasantries with the opposition lawmaker.

Reacting to Hontiveros' resolution urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC), dela Rosa on Tuesday (November 28) pointed out his personal ties with Hontiveros and her late husband, Francisco Baraquel Jr., his mistah or batch mate at the Philippine Military Academy.

Dela Rosa, who was police chief during the drug war under the Duterte administration, said he nonetheless expected Hontiveros' move to push for the ICC probe.

In an interview on Wednesday (November 29), Hontiveros admitted she is "saddened" that dela Rosa took her resolution personally, but emphasized that the ICC investigation and seeking justice for the drug war deaths are "bigger than any one of us in the Senate."